First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.44. 333,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,053. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

