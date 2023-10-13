First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $93.21 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,103 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $93,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.44. 552,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,245. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.13. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.