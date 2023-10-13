First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,138 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Chubb worth $160,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $210.74. The company had a trading volume of 814,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,247. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

