First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 91,609 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,609 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $63,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,365 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

