FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $579,946.67 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $579,946.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,530,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,059,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 14,906 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $1,510,275.92.

On Monday, October 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,847 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $3,641,338.26.

On Friday, October 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,578 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $3,391,713.78.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $3,133,943.55.

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,175 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $2,618,285.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22.

On Monday, September 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,909,640.43.

On Thursday, July 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. 110,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,916. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

