Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 4,508,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

