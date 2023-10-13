FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.35. 4,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

