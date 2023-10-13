G999 Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $0.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002979 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.