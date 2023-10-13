Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.72

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 21854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.6 %

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.1471 dividend. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

