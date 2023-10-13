Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $19,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
BATRK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 122,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,794. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.
Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BATRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
