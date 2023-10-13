GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the September 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.4 days.
GCC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GCWOF traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650. GCC has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.
About GCC
