Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.26. 477,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

