Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 6,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

