Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 71,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

