Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 71,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.64.
Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment
In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
