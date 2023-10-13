Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ LANDP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88.
About Gladstone Land
