Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LANDP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

