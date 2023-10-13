Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.29. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 17,963 shares changing hands.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

