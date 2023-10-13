GPM Growth Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.34. 1,484,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,095. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

