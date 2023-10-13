Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $84.30 and a 1 year high of $197.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

