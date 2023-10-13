Head to Head Comparison: NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HashiCorp and NTT DATA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $542.36 million 7.61 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -16.90 NTT DATA Group $25.83 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.72 17.22

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HashiCorp and NTT DATA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69 NTT DATA Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

HashiCorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.50%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than NTT DATA Group.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and NTT DATA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03% NTT DATA Group 3.61% 6.34% 2.54%

Dividends

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. NTT DATA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. HashiCorp pays out -117.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NTT DATA Group pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HashiCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HashiCorp beats NTT DATA Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

