Head to Head Contrast: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) versus Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Safety Shot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $18.68 billion 3.14 $1.79 billion $1.80 39.42 Safety Shot $6.20 million 5.80 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.38

Analyst Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Safety Shot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 4 7 0 2.64 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus target price of $83.31, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 8.02% 386.76% 15.60% Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Safety Shot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.