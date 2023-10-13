Head-To-Head Survey: voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A voxeljet -53.04% -52.61% -19.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and voxeljet, as provided by MarketBeat.

voxeljet has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.19%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.39 million N/A N/A N/A N/A voxeljet $29.35 million 0.35 -$11.87 million ($1.41) -0.79

Rigetti Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet.

Summary

voxeljet beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

