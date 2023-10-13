Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.87

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 11762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

