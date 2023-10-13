Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.50 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00016758 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $164.58 million and approximately $11,664.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,892.04 or 1.00041083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.50059729 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,720.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.