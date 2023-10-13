Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 622,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.83 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.