Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.60-$9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

