HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.25-$3.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HPQ opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

