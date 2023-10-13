Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

NYSE HUBB traded down $13.34 on Friday, reaching $296.16. The company had a trading volume of 333,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.50 and a 200-day moving average of $296.36. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $209.96 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

