Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

HBAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 17,412,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,963,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

