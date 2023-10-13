iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET) Trading Up 0.1%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $729,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.72% of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

The iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (IBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in sports betting and gaming activities, including esports and iGaming. IBET was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Inherent.

