IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 77,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 108,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IDT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

