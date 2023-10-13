iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Hits $2.65 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $68.66 million and $2.65 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.93513164 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,757,882.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

