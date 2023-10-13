Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 117 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $557,101,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.14 on Friday, reaching $549.49. 966,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.44 and its 200-day moving average is $465.43. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

