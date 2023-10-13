Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %
CMG traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.33. The stock had a trading volume of 85,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,308. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,882.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,945.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
