Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,049 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 440,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.95.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.