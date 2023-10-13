Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,168 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098,896. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

