IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $22,128.17 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

