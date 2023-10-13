Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 228,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.