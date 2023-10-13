InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.94. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $790.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.07.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

