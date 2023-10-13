Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $133,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $79,225.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $214,955.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. 26,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,571. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

