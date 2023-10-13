Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells 8,660 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. 3,362,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.