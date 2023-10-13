Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $18,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $23,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $23,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $23,625.00.

Shares of NRGV stock remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 519,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

