Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 1,163,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.