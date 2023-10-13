Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Sells 139,716 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 139,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,971,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neeraj Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.82, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.