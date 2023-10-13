Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Sells 139,716 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 139,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,971,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neeraj Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 2nd, Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.82, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.