Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,065.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Hryckiewicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WOW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,749. The firm has a market cap of $594.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. TheStreet downgraded WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

