International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.72. 2,545,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.