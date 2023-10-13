Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 564,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,532. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.