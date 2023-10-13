Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 23,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,589. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
