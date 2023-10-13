Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 23,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,589. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.