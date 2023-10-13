Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 12,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

