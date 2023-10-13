Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $105,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.64. 20,060,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,328,996. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

