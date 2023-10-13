Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,258,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356,500. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

